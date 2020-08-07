Freeline Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing gene therapies for hemophilia and rare diseases, raised $159 million by offering 8.8 million shares at $18, the high end of the range of $16 to $18. The Stevenage, UK-based company offered 1.5 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, Freeline Therapeutics commands a fully diluted market value of $636 million.



Freeline Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FRLN. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and Wedbush PacGrow acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Gene therapy biotech Freeline Therapeutics prices upsized US IPO at $18 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



