4D Molecular Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 gene therapy biotech developing novel AAVs for ophthalmic diseases, raised $193 million by offering 8.4 million shares at $23, the high end of the upwardly revised range of $22 to $23. The company offered 1.4 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 4.8 million shares at a range of $20 to $22, before revising terms on Thursday. At pricing, the company raised 23% more in proceeds than anticipated.



4D Molecular Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FDMT. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Evercore ISI acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Gene therapy biotech 4D Molecular Therapeutics prices further upsized IPO at $23, the high end of the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



