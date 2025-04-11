Gene Soo Yoon Yoon Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $62.50M In Acushnet Holdings Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on April 10, Gene Soo Yoon Yoon, Board Member at Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Yoon's decision to sell 935,907 shares of Acushnet Holdings was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $62,500,150.

As of Friday morning, Acushnet Holdings shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $60.86.

Unveiling the Story Behind Acushnet Holdings

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, and others. These products are offered through different brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cemeron, Vokey Design, Pinnacle, KJUS, and others. The company's reportable segments are Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear, and Gofl gear. A majority of its revenue is generated by the Titleist golf equipment segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), Japan, Korea, and the Rest of the world.

Financial Insights: Acushnet Holdings

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Acushnet Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.8% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 22.61% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of -0.02, Acushnet Holdings showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Acushnet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Acushnet Holdings's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 18.06 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.58 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Acushnet Holdings's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.1, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

