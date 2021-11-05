Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

Changes day to Friday from Thursday in paragraph 1

Nov 5 (Reuters) - British scientists said on Friday they had identified a gene in the human body that doubles the risk of dying due to COVID-19, providing new insight into how the illness affects patients and possibly help in developing specific treatments.

Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk genetic signal, researchers at Oxford University said, adding the discovery partly explains the high number of deaths seen in some British communities, and the affect of COVID-19 in the Indian subcontinent.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.