Gene editing biotech Beam Therapeutics sets terms for $100 million IPO

Beam Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing therapies based on single-base gene editing, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Cambridge, MA-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 6.3 million shares at a price range of $15 to $17. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Beam Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $686 million.



Beam Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BEAM. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal.. It is expected to price during the first week of February.



