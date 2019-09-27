Gene editing biotech Beam Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO

Beam Therapeutics, an early stage biotech developing genetic medicines for a variety of diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2017 and booked $6,100 in license revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BEAM. Beam Therapeutics filed confidentially on July 29, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

