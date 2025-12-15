Gencor Stock Gains Post Q4 Earnings on Strong Cash, Revenue Dip

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. GENC gained 4.1% since the company reported results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, against a 0.4% decline in the S&P 500 Index over the same period. Over the past month, however, Gencor shares slipped 0.8%, lagging the S&P 500’s 2.8% advance.

GENC’s Earnings Snapshot

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Gencor reported net revenues of $18.8 million, a decline of 10% from $20.9 million in the year-ago period. Gross profit margin narrowed to 24.2% from 25.6% a year earlier, reflecting reduced manufacturing overhead absorption. The company posted an operating loss of $0.2 million for the quarter, against an operating income of $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter, due to lower gross margin and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Despite this, quarterly net income increased to $1.9 million from $1.5 million a year ago, aided by non-operating income and an income tax benefit.

For the full fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2025, net revenue rose 2% to $115.4 million from $113.2 million, while net income climbed 7.6% to $15.7 million, or $1.07 per share, from $14.6 million, or $0.99 per share, in fiscal 2024, underscoring modest top-line growth and improved profitability on an annual basis.

Gencor’s Other Key Business Metrics

Gencor’s gross profit for fiscal 2025 was $31.7 million, up 1.2% from $31.3 million in the prior year, as a stable margin offset the revenue increase. Gross margin remained relatively stable at 27.5% compared with 27.7% a year earlier.

Product engineering and development expenses declined 16.8% to $2.8 million in fiscal 2025 from $3.3 million in fiscal 2024, reflecting reduced headcount, while SG&A expenses increased 4.3% to $14.9 million from $14.3 million, largely due to higher professional fees and commissions tied to increased sales. Operating income for the year improved 2.4% to $14 million from $13.7 million in fiscal 2024.

Liquidity remained a notable strength. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Gencor held $136.3 million in cash and marketable securities, compared with $115.4 million in fiscal 2024, and reported working capital of $197.7 million, compared with $182.2 million at Sept. 30, 2024. GENC continued to operate with no short-term or long-term debt. However, backlog declined sharply to $23.6 million as of Dec. 1, 2025, from $56.2 million a year earlier, signaling potential near-term revenue pressure.

Gencor Industries Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gencor Industries Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gencor Industries Inc. Quote

GENC’s Management Commentary

Management characterized fiscal 2025 as a year of resilience amid competitive pressures. President Marc Elliott noted that the company delivered higher operating income and revenue for the year while maintaining profit margins comparable to fiscal 2024, despite increased competition. He acknowledged that the fiscal fourth quarter experienced top-line softening, attributing it primarily to lingering market unease and one-time extraordinary expenses that weighed on gross profit. Nevertheless, management emphasized the year-end improvement in net income and the strengthening of cash reserves, framing the results as a solid outcome in a challenging environment.

Factors Influencing Gencor’s Headline Numbers

Several factors shaped the reported results. On the operational side, reduced manufacturing overhead absorption pressured quarterly gross margins, while higher SG&A expenses affected operating performance. Non-operating income, including interest and dividend income of $4.4 million for fiscal 2025, benefited from higher interest rates earned on cash balances and fixed income investments. Conversely, realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities declined to $1.8 million from $3.6 million in the prior year, reflecting market value fluctuations tied to interest rate changes and a shift toward slightly longer-duration securities.

A lower effective tax rate of 22.5% compared with 29.8% in fiscal 2024 also supported net income growth for the year.

GENC’s Guidance and Outlook

The company did not provide formal quantitative guidance for fiscal 2026. Management’s forward-looking statements focused on acknowledging uncertainties related to economic conditions, competitive dynamics, geopolitical conflicts and potential supply chain disruptions rather than outlining specific revenue or earnings targets.

Gencor’s Other Developments

The company did not report any acquisitions, divestitures or business restructuring activities during the quarter or fiscal year. Gencor continued to operate its diversified heavy machinery manufacturing business without material changes to its corporate structure during the period under review.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.