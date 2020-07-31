Gencor Industries To Buy Blaw-Knox Paver Business From Volvo

(RTTNews) - Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) said that it has reached an agreement to acquire the Blaw-Knox paver business and associated assets from Volvo CE. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The Blaw-Knox business, name, and associated assets will transfer to Gencor, including the manufacturing production line currently located at Shippensburg Pennsylvania.

The deal will allow Gencor to manufacture and develop Volvo CE's current North American paver product line under the Blaw-Knox brand. The deal is expected to be finalized in Gencor's first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gencor is expected to continue marketing and servicing the Blaw-Knox paver line through selected Volvo CE dealers.

