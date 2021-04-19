Gencor Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 6.8% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Gencor Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gencor Industries is:

2.8% = US$4.6m ÷ US$163m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Gencor Industries' Earnings Growth And 2.8% ROE

It is quite clear that Gencor Industries' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, the moderate 11% net income growth seen by Gencor Industries over the past five years is definitely a positive. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Gencor Industries' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGM:GENC Past Earnings Growth April 19th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Gencor Industries fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Gencor Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

In total, it does look like Gencor Industries has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Gencor Industries visit our risks dashboard for free.

