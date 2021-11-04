Gencor Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GENC) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

Gencor Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GENC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 10x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Gencor Industries over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Gencor Industries?

NasdaqGM:GENC Price Based on Past Earnings November 4th 2021 free data-rich visualisation

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Gencor Industries' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 9.7% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 44% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 10% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Gencor Industries is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Gencor Industries' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Gencor Industries currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gencor Industries (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than Gencor Industries. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

