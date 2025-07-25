Gencor Industries Inc. Q2 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) announced a profit for second quarter of $6.10 million

The company's bottom line totaled $6.10 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $6.22 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.1% to $38.20 million from $40.68 million last year.

Gencor Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.10 Mln. vs. $6.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $38.20 Mln vs. $40.68 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.