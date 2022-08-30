Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Genco Shipping & Trading's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Genco Shipping & Trading had debt of US$181.6m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$359.6m over a year. However, it also had US$48.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$133.0m. NYSE:GNK Debt to Equity History August 30th 2022

A Look At Genco Shipping & Trading's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Genco Shipping & Trading had liabilities of US$48.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$186.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$48.6m in cash and US$25.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$162.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a market capitalization of US$624.5m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Genco Shipping & Trading's net debt is only 0.45 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 22.5 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Even more impressive was the fact that Genco Shipping & Trading grew its EBIT by 282% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Genco Shipping & Trading's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Genco Shipping & Trading recorded free cash flow worth 63% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Genco Shipping & Trading's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Genco Shipping & Trading's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Genco Shipping & Trading you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

