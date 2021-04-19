Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's (NYSE:GNK) Has Found A Path To Profitability

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The US$492m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$226m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Genco Shipping & Trading will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Genco Shipping & Trading, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$30m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 119% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:GNK Earnings Per Share Growth April 19th 2021

Underlying developments driving Genco Shipping & Trading's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Genco Shipping & Trading's case is 59%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

