Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Secures $600 Million Revolving Credit Facility to Enhance Growth Opportunities

Genco Shipping announced a $600 million credit facility, enhancing borrowing capacity and financial flexibility for growth opportunities.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has announced the closure of a $600 million revolving credit facility aimed at enhancing its growth capacity and financial flexibility. This facility increases its existing borrowing capacity by 50%, extends the repayment profile to 20 years without commitment reductions until March 31, 2027, and offers improved pricing terms. CEO John C. Wobensmith noted that this significant capital availability positions Genco well to exploit growth opportunities and maintain a strong capital structure focused on dividends, debt reduction, and growth. CFO Peter Allen highlighted the benefits of the new terms, including an extended maturity to 2030 and a full revolving credit facility that supports strategic capital access while paying down debt. Genco, based in the U.S., specializes in the transportation of various commodities and currently operates a modern fleet of 42 vessels.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited secured a $600 million revolving credit facility, increasing its borrowing capacity by 50%, aiding in growth opportunities and financial flexibility.

The repayment profile of 20 years with no commitment reductions until March 31, 2027, provides Genco with a stable financial structure, enhancing optionality in capital management.

The improved pricing terms, including a reduced margin of 1.75%, will decrease financing costs, positively impacting the company's profitability.

With $500 million of undrawn revolver availability, Genco is positioned to strategically pursue growth opportunities in the drybulk market, which is viewed positively by management.

Increased reliance on debt demonstrated by closing a $600 million revolving credit facility, potentially indicating financial instability.

Company's emphasis on borrowing capacity may suggest limited cash flow or earnings to support growth without external financing.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks in the drybulk shipping industry that could impact the company's performance and investor confidence.

What is the total amount of Genco's new revolving credit facility?

Genco has closed a $600 million revolving credit facility to enhance its borrowing capacity.

How much has Genco increased its borrowing capacity?

Genco has increased its borrowing capacity by 50%, amounting to an additional $200 million.

What are the key benefits of Genco's new credit facility?

Key benefits include extended maturity, reduced margin, and improved terms without commitment reductions until March 2027.

How does Genco plan to use the new credit facility?

The facility will be used to pursue growth opportunities, pay down debt, and support capital allocation strategies.

Who are the lenders involved in Genco's credit facility?

Lenders include Nordea Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda AB, DNB Markets, and ING Capital, among others.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities, today announced it has closed a $600 million revolving credit facility, amending its existing facility to provide significant capacity to pursue accretive growth opportunities among other uses.







Key terms of the $600 million revolving credit facility include:











Increased borrowing capacity



by 50% or $200 million to $600 million in aggregate



by 50% or $200 million to $600 million in aggregate





Repayment profile of 20 years with no commitment reductions



until March 31, 2027 based on covenant compliance



until March 31, 2027 based on covenant compliance





Improved pricing:



margin reduced to 1.75% and commitment fees on undrawn amounts reduced to 0.61%*



margin reduced to 1.75% and commitment fees on undrawn amounts reduced to 0.61%*





100% revolving credit facility structure



provides flexibility for Genco to continue to pay down debt while maintaining the ability to opportunistically draw down capital



provides flexibility for Genco to continue to pay down debt while maintaining the ability to opportunistically draw down capital





Extended maturity



to 2030



to 2030





Accordion feature



allows for additional borrowing capacity potential of $300 million









John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented,



“We are pleased to have meaningfully increased our borrowing capacity under attractive terms, which is a reflection of Genco’s industry leading balance sheet and our strong track record of executing our proven value strategy and providing shareholder returns through the drybulk cycle. Having significant capital readily available puts Genco in a highly advantageous position to act decisively to capture attractive growth opportunities for shareholders. We believe that Genco’s capital structure offers a compelling risk-reward balance, while also providing significant financial flexibility and optionality that goes hand-in-hand with our capital allocation strategy focused on dividends, deleveraging and growth. We maintain an overall positive view of the drybulk market, due to the solid supply side fundamentals, and with $500 million of undrawn revolver availability, we are in an optimal position to renew and grow our asset base.”







Peter Allen, Chief Financial Officer, commented,



“With this latest increased $600 million credit facility, Genco achieved several important objectives, including upsizing our borrowing capacity, extending maturity, reducing margin, and improving several other key terms. Notably, the lack of commitment reductions until March 31, 2027 enables Genco to maintain the full $600 million of borrowing capacity for an extended period of time adding to our optionality as markets develop. Furthermore, the full revolving credit facility structure fits well into our broader capital allocation approach, providing the flexibility to continue to paydown debt while maintaining the ability to strategically access capital when attractive opportunities materialize. We appreciate the continued support of our high-quality bank group, as we continue to execute Genco’s strategy.”





Lenders of the revolving credit facility include reputable international shipping banks that are a part of our existing bank group. Nordea Bank Abp, New York Branch (“Nordea”) acted as Coordinator, Sustainability Coordinator, Administrative Agent, Collateral Agent and Security Trustee. Nordea, Skandinaviska Enskilda AB (publ), DNB Markets, Inc and ING Capital LLC acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers & Bookrunners, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd as Mandated Lead Arranger and First-Citizens Bank & Trust as Co-Arranger.





Genco has $100 million of debt outstanding and $500 million of undrawn revolver availability as of the date of this press release.





*Margin is based on a grid of 1.75% to 2.15% depending on total net indebtedness to EBITDA. This is down from 1.85% to 2.15% previously. The commitment fee on undrawn amounts is reduced from 40% of margin to 35% of margin.









About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited









Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. Genco’s fleet currently consists of 42 vessels with an average age of 12.6 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,446,000 dwt.









"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of potential future events, circumstances or future operating or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and observations. Included among the factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this release are the following: (i) declines or sustained weakness in demand in the drybulk shipping industry; (ii) weakness or declines in drybulk shipping rates; (iii) changes in the supply of or demand for drybulk products, generally or in particular regions; (iv) changes in the supply of drybulk carriers including newbuilding of vessels or lower than anticipated scrapping of older vessels; (v) changes in rules and regulations applicable to the cargo industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international organizations or by individual countries and actions taken by regulatory authorities; (vi) increases in costs and expenses including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, general and administrative expenses, and management expenses; (vii) whether our insurance arrangements are adequate; (viii) changes in general domestic and international political conditions; (ix) acts of war, terrorism, or piracy, including without limitation the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war, and attacks on vessels in the Red Sea; (x) changes in the condition of the Company’s vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among other things, our anticipated drydocking or maintenance and repair costs) and unanticipated drydock expenditures; (xi) the Company’s acquisition or disposition of vessels; (xii) the amount of offhire time needed to complete maintenance, repairs, and installation of equipment to comply with applicable regulations on vessels and the timing and amount of any reimbursement by our insurance carriers for insurance claims, including offhire days; (xiii) the completion of definitive documentation with respect to charters; (xiv) charterers’ compliance with the terms of their charters in the current market environment; (xv) the extent to which our operating results are affected by weakness in market conditions and freight and charter rates; (xvi) our ability to maintain contracts that are critical to our operation, to obtain and maintain acceptable terms with our vendors, customers and service providers and to retain key executives, managers and employees; (xvii) completion of documentation for vessel transactions and the performance of the terms thereof by buyers or sellers of vessels and us; (xviii) the relative cost and availability of low sulfur and high sulfur fuel, worldwide compliance with sulfur emissions regulations that took effect on January 1, 2020 and our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we have installed; (xix) our financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024 and other factors relating to determination of the tax treatment of dividends we have declared; (xx) the financial results we achieve for each quarter that apply to the formula under our new dividend policy, including without limitation the actual amounts earned by our vessels and the amounts of various expenses we incur, as a significant decrease in such earnings or a significant increase in such expenses may affect our ability to carry out our new value strategy; (xxi) the exercise of the discretion of our Board regarding the declaration of dividends, including without limitation the amount that our Board determines to set aside for reserves under our dividend policy; (xxii) outbreaks of disease such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (xxiii) trade conflicts and the imposition of port fees, tariffs and other import restrictions; and (xxiv) other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent reports on Form 8-K and Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.