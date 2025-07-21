Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Host Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call on August 7, 2025

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will discuss Q2 2025 results during a conference call on August 7, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announced a conference call scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, which will be released the day prior. The call will feature a live broadcast and a slide presentation, and participants can register online for dial-in instructions. Genco, a U.S. drybulk ship owning company, operates a modern fleet of 42 vessels, focusing on the transportation of commodities such as iron ore and grain across global shipping routes. The company aims to provide a wide range of cargo services with its combination of Capesize and Ultramax/Supramax vessels.

Potential Positives

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is set to share its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and timely communication with investors.

The upcoming conference call will provide stakeholders with direct insights into the company’s performance and strategic initiatives.

The company’s fleet consists of 42 modern vessels, positioning it competitively in the dry bulk shipping industry to transport a diverse range of commodities.

The conference call's interactive format, including a live broadcast and slide presentation, enhances accessibility for investors and analysts, fostering engagement and informed discussions.

Potential Negatives

There is no financial information or performance data provided in the release, which may lead to uncertainty and speculation among investors about the company's current status.



The mention of the conference call as a forum to discuss results does not guarantee positive news, which could reflect underlying challenges in the company’s operations or financial health.



The average age of the fleet is 12.6 years, which may raise concerns about potential maintenance costs and the competitiveness of the fleet compared to newer ships in the market.

FAQ

When is Genco Shipping's Q2 2025earnings conference call

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Genco Shipping conference call?

You can access the call by registering through the provided link to receive dial-in instructions.

What date will Genco Shipping announce its Q2 financial results?

The financial results will be announced on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after market trading closes.

Is the conference call available for replay?

Yes, the conference call will be available for replay on Genco Shipping's website after the live event.

What types of cargo does Genco Shipping transport?

Genco Shipping transports commodities such as iron ore, grain, steel products, and bauxite worldwide.

$GNK Insider Trading Activity

$GNK insiders have traded $GNK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C WOBENSMITH (CEO, President, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,523 shares for an estimated $581,096 .

. JESPER CHRISTENSEN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,602 shares for an estimated $189,855

PETER GEORGE ALLEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,984 shares for an estimated $125,395

JOSEPH ADAMO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,226 shares for an estimated $86,901

$GNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $GNK stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 after the close of market trading.









What:





Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call









When:





Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time









Link:







https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I91061357























To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company’s website:



http://www.gencoshipping.com



.







About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited







Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. Genco’s fleet currently consists of 42 vessels with an average age of 12.6 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,446,000 dwt.







CONTACT:







Peter Allen





Chief Financial Officer





Genco Shipping & Trading Limited





(646) 443-8550



