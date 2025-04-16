Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will discuss Q1 2025 results on May 8, 2025, via a conference call and online presentation.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has announced a conference call scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. These results will be released on May 7, 2025, after market trading closes. The call will be available via an internet broadcast and will include a slide presentation. Participants can access the call by registering through a provided link, and they are advised to join at least 10 minutes early. Genco Shipping is a U.S.-based company specialized in the transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide, operating a fleet of 42 modern vessels.

The announcement of a scheduled conference call indicates transparency and proactive communication with stakeholders regarding the company's financial performance.

Issuance of financial results prior to the conference call allows for informed participation from investors and analysts during the call.

The company's diverse and modern fleet, including 42 vessels with a significant aggregate capacity, highlights its operational capability and readiness to meet market demands.

Announcement timing of financial results may indicate potential delays or issues, as companies typically aim to release results promptly and on a schedule that maintains investor confidence.

The average age of Genco's fleet is 12.4 years, which could imply higher maintenance costs and potential concerns regarding the efficiency and competitiveness of their vessels.

When is Genco Shipping's Q1 2025 conference call?

Genco Shipping's Q1 2025 conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can listen to the conference call live on the internet or by registering through the provided link for dial-in instructions.

What date will Genco release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Genco Shipping will release its Q1 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after market trading closes.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The conference call replay will be available on Genco Shipping's official website after the live broadcast.

What type of company is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited?

Genco Shipping is a U.S.-based drybulk ship owning company focused on global seaborne transportation of commodities.

$GNK Insider Trading Activity

$GNK insiders have traded $GNK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C WOBENSMITH (CEO, President, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,523 shares for an estimated $581,096 .

. JESPER CHRISTENSEN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,602 shares for an estimated $189,855

PETER GEORGE ALLEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,984 shares for an estimated $125,395

JOSEPH ADAMO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,226 shares for an estimated $86,901

$GNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $GNK stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 after the close of market trading.









https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/102367677























To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company’s website:



http://www.gencoshipping.com



About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited







Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. Genco’s fleet consists of 42 vessels with an average age of 12.4 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,446,000 dwt as follows.







CONTACT:







Peter Allen





Chief Financial Officer





Genco Shipping & Trading Limited





(646) 443-8550



