Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GNK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.81, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNK was $6.81, representing a -40.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.36 and a 59.48% increase over the 52 week low of $4.27.

GNK is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). GNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.78. Zacks Investment Research reports GNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.07%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

