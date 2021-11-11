Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.63, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNK was $15.63, representing a -28.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $22 and a 131.9% increase over the 52 week low of $6.74.

GNK is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CUK) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). GNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports GNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1277.14%, compared to an industry average of -7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gnk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.