Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.07, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNK was $15.07, representing a -11.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $17 and a 250.47% increase over the 52 week low of $4.30.

GNK is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). GNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports GNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 722.86%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.