Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GNK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNK was $11.36, representing a -4.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.94 and a 166.04% increase over the 52 week low of $4.27.

GNK is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). GNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.37. Zacks Investment Research reports GNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 348.57%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNK Dividend History page.

