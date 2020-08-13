Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.61, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNK was $7.61, representing a -35.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.82 and a 78.22% increase over the 52 week low of $4.27.

GNK is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). GNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.63. Zacks Investment Research reports GNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 50%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

