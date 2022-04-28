Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed the most recent trading day at $22.70, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the transporter of drybulk cargo had lost 0.43% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 10.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Genco Shipping & Trading as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Genco Shipping & Trading is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1516.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.11 million, up 81.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $387.31 million. These totals would mark changes of -0.47% and -3.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Genco Shipping & Trading is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Genco Shipping & Trading is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.61, so we one might conclude that Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

