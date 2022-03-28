Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed at $23.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the transporter of drybulk cargo had gained 19.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Genco Shipping & Trading as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 1533.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.81 million, up 82.42% from the year-ago period.

GNK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $386.97 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.47% and -3.49%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.19% higher within the past month. Genco Shipping & Trading is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Genco Shipping & Trading has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.42.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

