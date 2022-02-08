Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed the most recent trading day at $16.96, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the transporter of drybulk cargo had gained 7.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Genco Shipping & Trading as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, up 759.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $129.28 million, up 108.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.33% lower. Genco Shipping & Trading is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Genco Shipping & Trading's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.36.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

