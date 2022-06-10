Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed at $22.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.91% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the transporter of drybulk cargo had gained 5.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Genco Shipping & Trading as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, up 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $105.92 million, up 25.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $437.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.56% and +9.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Genco Shipping & Trading is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4, so we one might conclude that Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GNK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

