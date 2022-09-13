Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed the most recent trading day at $14.14, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the transporter of drybulk cargo had lost 11.63% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Genco Shipping & Trading as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Genco Shipping & Trading is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $92.27 million, down 21.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $400.95 million. These totals would mark changes of +6.13% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Genco Shipping & Trading is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.53, so we one might conclude that Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GNK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.