Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed the most recent trading day at $22.15, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the transporter of drybulk cargo had gained 6.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Genco Shipping & Trading as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 1533.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.81 million, up 82.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $386.97 million, which would represent changes of -0.47% and -3.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Genco Shipping & Trading is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Genco Shipping & Trading has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.25, so we one might conclude that Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.