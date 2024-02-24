Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Price Target Increased by 5.25% to 22.58

The average one-year price target for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) has been revised to 22.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.25% from the prior estimate of 21.45 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.64% from the latest reported closing price of 19.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genco Shipping & Trading. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNK is 0.11%, an increase of 13.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 26,672K shares. The put/call ratio of GNK is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Townsend & Associates holds 1,004K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 39.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 31.00% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 997K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 36.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 986K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 912K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 9.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 779K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 21, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 17 Supramax and seven Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,573,000 dwt and an average age of 10.4 years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.