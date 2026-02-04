Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Price Target Increased by 10.16% to 24.61

The average one-year price target for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) has been revised to $24.61 / share. This is an increase of 10.16% from the prior estimate of $22.34 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.61% from the latest reported closing price of $21.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genco Shipping & Trading. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 13.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNK is 0.07%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.39% to 27,073K shares. The put/call ratio of GNK is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,611K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 32.65% over the last quarter.

Townsend & Associates holds 1,276K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 16.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,001K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 878K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares , representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 41.19% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 837K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 5.85% over the last quarter.

