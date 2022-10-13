Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed the most recent trading day at $13.99, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the transporter of drybulk cargo had lost 2.41% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 15.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Genco Shipping & Trading will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 38.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.06 million, down 22.47% from the prior-year quarter.

GNK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $387.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.47% and -3.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.31% lower. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.14.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



