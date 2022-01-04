Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed at $16.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the transporter of drybulk cargo had gained 4.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Genco Shipping & Trading as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 772.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $129.28 million, up 108.31% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. Genco Shipping & Trading is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.77.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GNK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.