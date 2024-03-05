Genco Shipping Rejects Economou's Nominees; Appoints Das To Board

(RTTNews) - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) announced Tuesday that its Board has unanimously rejected the proposed nomination of two candidates by investor George Economou through GK Investor LLC to join the Board at the company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Following a thorough evaluation by its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board determined that the nominees, Randee Day and Robert Pons, do not possess adequate experience in shipping and related industries to effectively serve the company or its shareholders.

Additionally, in a separate PR, the company announced the appointment of Paramita Das to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

