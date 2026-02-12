GENC Stock Up Post Q1 Earnings as Margins Improve Despite Lower Revenue

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. GENC have gained 15.3% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 1.6% rise over the same period. Over the past month, the stock gained 14.4% against a 0.9% decline for the broader index.

GENC’s Earnings Snapshot

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, net revenues fell 24.9% to $23.6 million from $31.4 million in the prior-year period. The decline was primarily due to lower contract equipment sales amid delays and uncertainty surrounding the replacement of the current five-year Federal infrastructure spending bill, which is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2026.

Gross profit decreased 22.1% to $6.8 million from $8.7 million a year ago, though gross margin improved to 28.7% from 27.6%, reflecting a more favorable sales mix. Net income declined 9.8% to $3.4 million, or $0.23 per share, from $3.8 million, or $0.26 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Gencor’s Revenue Mix and Margins

The revenue decline was concentrated in contract equipment sales, partially offset by higher parts and component sales as well as freight revenue. The stronger aftermarket activity helped lift overall gross margin, as parts and components typically carry higher margins than contract equipment. This shift in sales mix cushioned the impact of lower total revenues on profitability.

Operating income fell 32.9% to $3.1 million from $4.6 million in the prior-year quarter, largely reflecting the drop in revenues. Product engineering and development expenses increased 11.9% to $0.8 million from $0.7 million, while selling, general and administrative expenses declined 13.9% to $2.9 million from $3.4 million due to lower commissions and professional service fees.

Other income provided a notable offset. Net other income rose to $1.6 million from $0.5 million, aided by $0.4 million in realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities against a $0.5 million loss in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate remained steady at 26% in both periods.

GENC’s Liquidity and Backlog Trends

Gencor maintained a strong balance sheet with $147.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $136.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. The company reported no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at quarter-end. Net working capital improved to $200.9 million from $197.7 million at the end of fiscal 2025, underscoring financial flexibility.

Backlog rose to $57.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $54.4 million a year earlier, suggesting improving order activity heading into the remainder of the fiscal year.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $11.1 million compared with $14.8 million in the year-ago period, supporting continued capital expenditures and investment activities.

Gencor’s Management Commentary

President and Chairman Marc Elliott said the company delivered improved gross margins despite lower revenues, supported by strong aftermarket sales activity. Elliott noted that Gencor entered the fiscal year with a weaker-than-normal backlog and faced a government shutdown during the fiscal first quarter, which weighed on customer confidence and contributed to softer capital equipment demand.

GENC’s Outlook

Gencor did not issue formal quantitative guidance for fiscal 2026. Management indicated that order activity has strengthened in recent months, accompanied by improving customer sentiment around large capital purchases. Elliott added that GENC’s backlog of $57.4 million suggests a solid year ahead, signaling cautious optimism as fiscal 2026 progresses.

Gencor’s Other Developments

GENC reported no short-term or long-term debt at quarter-end and did not announce any acquisitions, divestitures or restructuring activities during the quarter.

