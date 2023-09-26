News & Insights

Genasys To Acquire Evertel Technologies From Word Systems Operations For About $5.8 Mln

(RTTNews) - Genasys Inc. (GNSS) said it has agreed to acquire Evertel Technologies, from Word Systems Operations for about $5.8 million, comprised of approximately 75 percent stock and 25 percent cash.

Genasys expects the cash consideration to be financed through cash on hand.

The transaction is expected to close the first week of October.

Evertel is a secure & compliant mission-critical collaboration platform for the public safety market that brings the right people, information, and tools together in one space. The company's intuitive platform helps agencies of all sizes—small towns, big cities, and everything in between—to work together more effectively to protect their communities and save lives.

