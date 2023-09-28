News & Insights

Markets
GNSS

Genasys Prices Public Offering Of 5 Million Shares At $2/shr

September 28, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genasys Inc. (GNSS), a protective communications solutions provider, on Thursday announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5 million shares at $2 per share for gross proceeds of $10 million.

Genasys intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding organic growth, working capital, capital expenditures, continued research and development, and others.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares at $2 per share. The offering is expected to be closed on or about October 2.

Roth Capital Partners is working as the sole book-running manager, whereas Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.