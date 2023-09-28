Genasys Prices Public Offering Of 5 Million Shares At $2/shr

(RTTNews) - Genasys Inc. (GNSS), a protective communications solutions provider, on Thursday announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5 million shares at $2 per share for gross proceeds of $10 million.

Genasys intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding organic growth, working capital, capital expenditures, continued research and development, and others.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares at $2 per share. The offering is expected to be closed on or about October 2.

Roth Capital Partners is working as the sole book-running manager, whereas Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

