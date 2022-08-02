Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) delivers shareholders solid 17% CAGR over 5 years, surging 10% in the last week alone

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) stock is up an impressive 121% over the last five years. Better yet, the share price has risen 10% in the last week.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Genasys investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Given that Genasys didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Genasys saw its revenue grow at 19% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 17% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Genasys worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:GNSS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 2nd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Genasys will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Genasys shareholders are down 38% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Genasys by clicking this link.

