Genasys Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Shareholders might have noticed that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.4% to US$7.52 in the past week. It looks like a pretty bad result, given that revenues fell 12% short of analyst estimates at US$8.0m, and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.02 per share instead of the profit that the analysts had been forecasting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Genasys after the latest results. NasdaqCM:GNSS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Genasys' two analysts is for revenues of US$46.4m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 9.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 78% to US$0.07 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$46.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.12 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a large cut to EPS estimates.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 10% to US$8.83, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Genasys' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 9.8% increase next year well below the historical 22%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.3% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Genasys is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Genasys. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genasys you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.