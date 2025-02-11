Genasys Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genasys Inc. (GNSS) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$4.08 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$6.72 million, or -$0.15 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.2% to $6.94 million from $4.36 million last year.

Genasys Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.08 Mln. vs. -$6.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.09 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Revenue: $6.94 Mln vs. $4.36 Mln last year.

