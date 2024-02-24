Genasys (GNSS) Price Target Increased by 11.63% to 4.90

The average one-year price target for Genasys (NasdaqCM:GNSS) has been revised to 4.90 / share. This is an increase of 11.63% from the prior estimate of 4.39 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.03% from the latest reported closing price of 1.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genasys. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNSS is 0.07%, a decrease of 13.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 19,230K shares. The put/call ratio of GNSS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 5,750K shares representing 13.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 2,360K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,054K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 7.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,015K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 841K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Genasys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

