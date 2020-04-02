Genasys (GNSS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.2% in Session

Genasys Inc. GNSS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $2.10 to $3.27 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Genasys. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Genasys currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. EEX which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

