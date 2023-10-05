Genasys (GNSS) Enhances Emergency Response With Evertel Buyout

Genasys Inc. GNSS, the globally acclaimed leader in protective communications systems and solutions, has taken a giant leap toward enhancing emergency response capabilities. The company announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Evertel Technologies, the pioneering cross-agency collaboration platform for public safety. This strategic move is destined to redefine the landscape of emergency communications.



In the face of escalating disasters, conventional mass notification systems are proving inadequate. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize emergency response strategies, offering a robust solution that integrates proactive planning, real-time collaboration and efficient communication across first responder agencies and affected communities.



Richard Danforth, Genasys’ CEO, stated, "Protective communications must be a stronger, strategic pillar that incorporates planning and collaboration across first responder agencies while also efficiently relaying that information to the affected community." Evertel’s solutions perfectly complement this vision, facilitating proactive planning and real-time collaboration to expedite emergency responses and enhance execution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The collaboration between Genasys Protect and Evertel is more than a merger. It is a paradigm shift in emergency response. Operating as a virtual Emergency Operations Center, this integrated platform amplifies the tools used daily by first responders, ensuring heightened response efficiency.



A standout feature of this partnership is the integration of advanced post-action analytics. These analytics not only refine current response strategies but also pave the way for enhanced planning for future incidents, embodying a commitment to continual improvement in emergency management practices.



With Genasys and Evertel Technologies joining forces, an extensive and sophisticated toolset for managing the entire incident lifecycle is now available. This partnership underscores Genasys’ unwavering dedication to reshaping the future of emergency response, ushering in a new era of compliant collaboration and communication redundancy.

Stock Price Performance

Genasys currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have declined 31.6% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 3.2%.

