Genasys (FRA:G66) Price Target Increased by 6.60% to 5.93

The average one-year price target for Genasys (FRA:G66) has been revised to 5.93 / share. This is an increase of 6.60% from the prior estimate of 5.57 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.90 to a high of 7.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 131.82% from the latest reported closing price of 2.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genasys. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G66 is 0.13%, an increase of 16.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 16,375K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 4,350K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 2,460K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,087K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G66 by 12.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,015K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 759K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G66 by 29.39% over the last quarter.

