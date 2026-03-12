Gen5 TLC, BiCS8 Pipeline Power Sandisk's Data Center Growth Ambitions

Sandisk SNDK is leaning into an AI-driven reset in NAND demand and pricing, with a roadmap that increasingly skews toward higher-value data center SSDs. The near-term focus is less about total bits and more about what products get qualified, when they ship, and how quickly mix improves.



Against that backdrop, investors are watching execution milestones across PCIe Gen5 TLC, then BiCS8 TLC, and finally BiCS8 QLC. Each step carries a timing dependency that can either pull forward or push out margin upside.

SNDK’s Expanding Portfolio to Boost Prospects

PCIe Gen5 high-performance TLC qualifications are the next demand unlock because they widen Sandisk’s addressable footprint inside hyperscaler fleets and validate performance for high-throughput, AI-adjacent workloads. The key milestone is that Gen5 TLC is now qualified at a second hyperscaler, expanding the platform base beyond a single anchor customer.



Management also expects additional Gen5 TLC qualifications over the coming quarters, which matters because each incremental qualification can translate into more consistent eSSD demand and a larger installed base that favors follow-on deployments. This is one reason Sandisk raised its internal fiscal 2026 data center exabyte growth view to the high-60% range.



Post expansion of Gen5 TLC qualifications, BiCS8 TLC is positioned to follow soon thereafter. BiCS8 TLC is framed as the next step to support higher-value data center deployments and lift mix. As TLC transitions to newer technology, it can reinforce the company’s push into richer eSSD configurations, where pricing and product positioning carry more weight than unit seasonality.



BiCS8 QLC “Stargate” is the longer pole in the thesis because it targets cost and density advantages that can broaden SSD use cases while supporting margin durability. Sandisk notes that Stargate is in qualification with two major hyperscalers, which is an important prerequisite for any meaningful ramp. Sandisk anticipates beginning revenue shipments within the next several quarters. If that timeline holds, the transition from TLC-led data center growth to incremental QLC participation can improve the mix profile and reinforce structural profitability as hyperscalers scale capacity.

SNDK’s Data Center Penetration to Boost Growth

Penetration is the lever investors can monitor even when total bit growth is constrained. Sandisk disclosed that eSSD bits were in the high-teens percent of total bits in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, leaving ample room for data center mix to increase from a relatively early base.



As a higher share of total bits flows into data center SSDs, margins and revenues can rise even if overall shipments are gated. The company’s recent momentum in enterprise SSDs supports that mix thesis, with Sandisk pointing to further acceleration in the second half tied to roadmap execution. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Sandisk now expects revenues between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $4 billion compared with $1.70 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

SNDK's Sales Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It also helps contextualize Sandisk’s relative positioning in the Zacks Computer-Storage industry that includes the likes of Western Digital WDC and NetApp NTAP. In the trailing three-month period, Sandisk shares have surged 215.7% outperforming the industry’s return of 80.7% and Western Digital’s 52.3%. NetApp shares have dropped 13.3% over the same time frame.

SNDK Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Long-term earnings growth for Western Digital and NetApp is pegged at 51.11% and 4.98%, respectively.

Sandisk’s Supply, Capex, and LTAs as a Capacity Gate

Roadmaps only monetize if supply and capital plans stay aligned. Sandisk’s supply discipline is anchored by mid to high-teens annual bit growth through the BiCS8 transition, alongside an unchanged capital expenditure trajectory that requires durable demand supported by financial commitments.



That is why long-term agreements (LTAs) matter. The commercial shift has begun, with one long-term agreement that included prepayment signed in fiscal second quarter and several more described as in the queue. As LTAs scale, they can improve capacity planning and reduce the mismatch between demand signals and realizable supply.

SNDK’s JV Structure Through 2034 and Margin Visibility Trade-Off

The Kioxia joint venture structure provides continuity but comes with embedded obligations investors must weigh when forecasting profitability. The JV agreements are extended through 2034, supporting longer-duration planning and supply stability across the company’s manufacturing footprint.



At the same time, Sandisk will pay $1.2 billion for manufacturing services across calendar 2026–2029, with those costs recognized in cost of goods sold over nine years. That structure can improve through-cycle visibility, but it also embeds multi-year commitments that are not easily flexed, raising the stakes on executing the qualification and BiCS8 ramp cadence on schedule.

Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Silicon Motion Technology SIMO is another stock worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Long-term earnings growth for Silicon Motion is pegged at 28.05%. In terms of share price movement, Silicon Motion have appreciated 37.4% in the trailing three-month period.

