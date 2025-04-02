Bitcoin Magazine



Gen Z’s Bitcoin Bet and the Largest Wealth Transfer in History | Bitcoin Backstage w/ Dylan LeClair

Episode Summary

On this episode of Bitcoin Backstage, Isabella Santos mines deep on the looming $84 TRILLION inheritance the Boomer generation is set to bequeath to younger generations. With rising adoption amongst younger generations, could Gen Z be about to make a generational Bitcoin bet?

It turns out that the largest wealth transfer in history may ALSO be the catalyst that kickstarts Bitcoin’s rise as ultimate monetary asset:

Join Isa backstage for an interview Gen Z’s very own, and Metaplanet’s Head of Bitcoin Strategy Dylan LeClair, at Bitcoin Amsterdam to get his thoughts on Bitcoin’s total addressable market and when he expects a Bitcoin economy to truly take root.

Watch to learn why the coming flood of boomer inheritance could be the key to financial sovereignty for Generation Z.

