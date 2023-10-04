Gen Z: Here’s How You Can Establish Impactful Savings Habits Today

Saving money can be challenging, especially when you’re young and have many financial priorities competing for your attention. However, establishing good savings habits early on can set you up for financial success down the road.

Experts: 4 Safest Places To Keep Your Savings

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Curtis Congdon, president at XML Financial Group, wisely remarked, “As a young adult, the absolute dollar amount you have saved is less impactful than the financial habits you are forming. The best habit is to systematically increase the percentage of your income that you save… [This] will produce a lifetime of wealth accumulation, which creates far more opportunities for your future.”

It’s true that saving money consistently takes discipline. However, it gets easier over time, as it becomes routine behavior. But how do you create those habits?

Set Clear Goals

Having a financial goal in mind can be a powerful motivator. Whether it’s building an emergency fund, saving for a down payment on a home or planning a dream vacation, having a clear objective will help you stay committed to your savings plan.

Break your goals into smaller, achievable milestones, and track your progress regularly.

See More: Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

Create a Budget

Budgeting is the cornerstone of effective financial management. Establishing a budget can help you identify unnecessary expenses, track your spending patterns, and allocate a portion of your income to savings. Various budgeting apps and tools are available to make this process easier and more accessible.

Consumer finance expert Tanya Peterson, vice president of brand with Achieve, said, “It may sound boring, but it’s the best way to make savings and smart spending a habit. Do it once and you’re there. Many people today like to use a budgeting app. There are plenty of free ones available; just make sure you choose one that lets you connect all financial accounts for a unified view of your finances, predicts how much money left over you are expected to have each month, and automatically tracks past and current spending.”

Start Small but Start Now — And Be Consistent

One of the most common misconceptions about saving is that you need to have a substantial amount of money to begin. However, the key is to start with what you have, no matter how small. Establishing a savings habit is more about consistency than the initial amount. Begin by allocating a fixed percentage of your income, however modest, to your savings account. Over time, you can increase this percentage as your income grows.

Don’t try to save a huge portion of your income all at once. Start with a modest percentage, like 5%-10%, that you can consistently dedicate from each paycheck. Slowly increase this over time as your income rises.

Consistency is key — automate transfers so you save without thinking about it. Like going to the gym regularly, make saving an ingrained habit. After two to three months, it will feel normal. Habits form through repetition.

Save Before You Ever See the Money

“Everyone knows you should save — to buy a new TV, a car or a house, take a trip, for retirement and other goals,” said Peterson. “It can get overwhelming — and easy to ignore.”

Instead, make savings your priority. Set up an automatic transfer to move money from your checking account to savings as soon as you get paid. You also can have your employer direct deposit a set amount into your savings accounts. This way, you save before spending impulsively on other things.

Peterson went on to say, “Do this once and you’re done; no more thinking involved about when or how much to save — though you should increase the amount whenever possible, as your earnings increase over time.”

Eat at Home

Preparing meals at home is one of the most impactful ways to save money in your daily life. Small changes like this add up over time. Peterson noted that adding just a single extra night of home cooking per week can save thousands of dollars over the course of a year.

“If you currently eat at home three nights a week, make it four,” said Peterson. “One night a week? Make it two. Consider that in a month’s time, spending $50 a week on dining out adds up to $200 [a month] and $2,600 a year. Spend $100 a week and that’s more than $5,000 in a year. You can easily make a full meal — prep, eat and clean up — in less than an hour at home.”

Developing this habit is an easy way to free up more money to save and invest.

Surround Yourself With People With the Same Goals

Our financial behaviors are heavily influenced by those around us. Fitting in is a strong motivator, and peer pressure can derail your own financial discipline.

“If everyone around you keeps spending money, the urge to spend money just to fit in will be so strong that it will force you to do the same,” said Karl Tippins, editor in chief of Interest Rate. “That’s how powerful peer pressure is — it can make you lose focus on your financial goals. Surround yourself with individuals who have financial discipline; their support and influence will give you motivation to save, and with their presence and influence in your life, building saving habits will be easier for you.”

When your friends practice good financial habits, it rubs off on you and makes it easier to build smart money habits yourself. Their presence in your life makes it easier to make choices that align with your savings goals.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Gen Z: Here’s How You Can Establish Impactful Savings Habits Today

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.