Gen Z Shoppers Love Dollar General, NYX & Kraft, Thanks to TikTok

Dollar General was named the 15th Fastest Growing Brand amongst Gen Z in 2023, based on recent data from Morning Consult. Gen Z was the only cohort where the discount retailer made the list.

Overall, Dollar General-spending was down more than 5% between 2017 and 2023, according to the report’s findings. In 2017, roughly 55% of adults said they would purchase from the brand. That figure dropped to less than 50% in the past two years.

It’s possible that Dollar General lost market share since competitor Dollar Tree began introducing items at slightly higher price points to bring more variety into the store in recent years, as GOBankingRates previously reported. The dollar store also expanded its offerings to deliver more national name brand products. For many families, Dollar Tree has started replacing traditional grocery stores for pantry staples, frozen foods and household goods.

However, amongst GenZ, Dollar General showed growth of 11%, indicating that this cohort may think differently when it comes to bargain-hunting. A representative from Morning Consult shared, “Social media virality is a key factor.”

Gen Z Likes Penny Deals

The hashtag #dollargeneral recently returned 1.2 billion views on TikTok; several young TikTok influencers combine couponing with Dollar General’s already-low prices to get items for 50% to 90% off and more.

Influencer @NoahGlennCarter, for instance, with 8.5 million followers, shared how he snagged penny items at Dollar General by looking for the “green dot deals.”

“You’re almost guaranteed to find at least something you’ll want,” he told viewers, warning people to show up early on the first day that items are marked down.

Perhaps influenced by NoahGlennCarter and others, more than half (56%) of Gen Z who use TikTok said they were likely to consider buying from Dollar General, compared to 46% of the generation overall.

Other Top Gen Z Brands Grow Thanks to TikTok

Gen Z isn’t all about savings, though. Luxury brands Dyson, Pottery Barn and Cadillac also made the list of fastest-growing brands, snagging the 12, 13 and 20 slots, respectively.

Other top brands, including Kraft, also made the list, in large part due to its TikTok presence and a rebranding of some of its classic products. Several influencer campaigns spotlighted the beloved childhood favorite Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Kraft Singles, and Kraft Heinz Mio water enhancer.

The Morning Consult report also recognized make-up brands NYX and Clinique, rated 2 and 6, respectively, amongst Gen Zers. “Like Clinique, NYX Professional Makeup found a new audience of young beauty lovers when several of its products went viral on TikTok this year. The brand’s total buzz among Gen Zers rose 11 percentage points between January and October 2023 and is still trending upward,” said Brands Analyst Ellyn Briggs in the report.

Neither brand made the top 20 for other demographics, although Clinique ranked 20th overall. This demonstrates the influence TikTok has on Gen Z compared to other demographics.

Curious what other brands are making waves with Gen Z? Here’s the full top 20 list below.

Fastest Growing Brands Amongst Gen Z:

Kraft

NYX

Holland America Line

Modelo Especial

ChatGPT

Clinique

Keystone Light

Planet Fitness

Google Workspace

Fox Nation

Canva

Dyson

Pottery Barn

Pixel

Dollar General

Hulu

Crocs

YouTubeTV

Victoria’s Secret

Cadillac

Morning Consult determined the fastest growing brands by looking at the share of consumers who said they would consider purchasing from the brand between October 1 – 24, 2023, and then subtracting from the share who said the same from January 1 – 31, 2023.

