Gen Z is Changing the Way we Purchase and Collaborate Online: Three Ways Brands Can Keep Up

By Aneesh Dhawan, CEO of Knit

With a unique approach to self-expression and identity, Gen Zers are spearheading change at a global scale and baffling many marketers in the process. As eager consumers of media and goods, the younger generation makes up about 40% of all consumers, is the most racially and ethnically diverse generation and is said to be on track as the most educated. Gen Z has an annual purchasing power of $143B and the influence to redefine the way novelty is understood and appreciated. They choose to back brands that support their values and their view of the world. So what can younger generations teach brands about buying, sharing and building communities that shape and influence shopping preferences? For brands looking to just scratch the surface in understanding Gen Z, below are three tips:

1. Prioritize sustainability and ethical practices - Gen Zers recognize the importance and responsibility they have to address environmental, societal, political and systemic injustices. They understand the urgency of impact and expect a new level of accountability from brands. Based on data from Knit, climate change is one of the top three concerns for Gen Z, among racial equity and mental health, with 45% reporting it as a top issue. However, a number of consumers don’t believe corporations are committed to having a positive impact on communities and the climate.

In fact, a 2021 Deloitte survey also confirmed our findings identifying a lack of confidence in businesses’ commitment to sustainability with 60% of respondents worrying businesses won’t prioritize initiatives to combat climate change. The diversity of the generation creates a sense of solidarity and support and influences their decisions on who they work with, buy from, and stand behind. With these strong beliefs guiding buying habits, these younger generations are putting their dollars behind brands they believe are dedicated to treating people well and are making a positive impact on the environment and the communities they live in.

2. Use video instead of text - Instead of relying on static text or images, realign brand messaging and content to video whenever possible. Gen Zers watch hours of streaming video content every single week and are more likely to resonate with this format. In fact, 71% of Gen Z watches on average three or more hours of video each day.

Furthermore, based on a new survey from The Manifest, 89% of Gen Zers interact with YouTube on a weekly basis, while 74% use Instagram. It was predicted that 82% of global online traffic this year will be from video with nearly 72% preferring video over text. With Gen Z only having an eight-second attention span, this trend will continue to increase as more content is created in video format.

3. Build authentic communities - According to a report by Depop, Gen Z self-expression is characterized by a dual desire for individual authenticity, as well as collaboration and community. This honest, socially-empowered individuality has also become a core part of their appeal as consumers. Knit recently reported that over 85% of Gen Z respondents believe they have a personal responsibility to improve global issues. It may explain why Gen Z consumers crave authenticity from the brands they buy from and many have reported abandoning beloved brands that don’t align with their ideals.

A common struggle among retailers is the Gen Z desire for personalized, authentic experiences with brands. Gen Z consumers want to interact and engage with brands in a way that we haven’t seen in the past. Building relationships with brands that are relational, personable and on-demand. Gen Z cares about these connections and a sense of community and seeks out brands that demonstrate the same level of commitment to giving back and making a difference in the world. Opportunities for brands to engage Gen Zers in the creation of the brand or the future of it will be what sets them apart from competitors. Maybe this is why we tend to see younger generations itching to offer reviews on products. They want their voices to be heard and value the freedom to be able to express themselves.

As Gen Zers continue to assert their individuality, brands must invest in research to learn how Gen Z operates and what messages will resonate with their values. For this group, showing awareness of environmental issues and being authentic and vulnerable online is key. Whether it means coming together in support of a campaign or amplifying small businesses, posting content that aligns with the true issues of our world is a staple in Gen Z culture. Marketers will need to dive into the unique minds of these young consumers to gather the insights they need to inform and influence business decisions.

About the author:

Aneesh Dhawan, CEO of Knit - Led by a team of Gen Z entrepreneurs, Knit is the leading consumer insights startup that empowers brands to make customer-centric decisions through voice of consumer video feedback. CEO Aneesh Dhawan launched his first company, a cause marketing Gen Z agency called Feed A Friend, at the age of 16. Knit CTO Raahish Kalaria joined Knit after founding and scaling FreeCopy, an ad-tech company in India, and One Remote (previously WAND Smart Systems), a computer vision-based home automation solutions, as a Gen-Z student. Dhawan and Kalaria are alumni of the esteemed Techstars’ 2019 accelerator ‘Farm to Fork’ program, the success from this program fueled the transformation and growth of Knit. Today, Knit focuses on utilizing its network of young consumers to provide brands with detailed consumer insights based on video feedback and quantitative surveys.

