Gen Z: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in These 16 California Cities

November 27, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor

Gen Zers who dream of living and working in California need to make sure their savings can cover monthly rent payments. While there are still a few cities where renters can expect to pay less than $2,000 a month, many more across Northern and Southern California charge more than $2,000 in monthly rent.

GOBankingRates was able to find out how much average apartments cost nationwide by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, ApartmentList and the Zillow Home Value Index. A full methodology is available at the end of this story.

Keep reading to discover how much rent Gen Zers pay in 16 California cities.

Downtown Los Angeles stock photo

Los Angeles

  • Household median income: $76,244
  • Total annual cost of living: $53,112
  • Overall average rent: $2,067
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,849
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $2,357

Aerial view of boats and downtown San Diego.

San Diego

  • Household median income: $98,657
  • Total annual cost of living: $53,339
  • Overall average rent: $2,274
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,938
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $2,429

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose

  • Household median income: $136,010
  • Total annual cost of living: $61,409
  • Overall average rent: $2,679
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $2,331
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $2,766
Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

San Francisco

  • Household median income: $136,689
  • Total annual cost of living: $61,883
  • Overall average rent: $2,620
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $2,645
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $3,135

Fresno

  • Household median income: $63,001
  • Total annual cost of living: $40,313
  • Overall average rent: $1,326
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,050
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,295
The sun rises over the historical landmarks of West Sacramento, California.

Sacramento

  • Household median income: $78,954
  • Total annual cost of living: $45,966
  • Overall average rent: $1,643
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,347
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,702

Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

Long Beach

  • Household median income: $78,995
  • Total annual cost of living: $48,471
  • Overall average rent: $1,737
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,552
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,901
Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

Oakland

  • Household median income: $94,389
  • Total annual cost of living: $51,887
  • Overall average rent: $2,021
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,850
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $2,220
Elevated daytime view of the Anaheim, California skyline.

Anaheim

  • Household median income: $88,538
  • Total annual cost of living: $52,768
  • Overall average rent: $2,271
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,948
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $2,404
Mission Inn, Riverside, CA.

Riverside

  • Household median income: $83,448
  • Total annual cost of living: $48,344
  • Overall average rent: $1,783
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,478
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,776

Daytime skyline view of downtown Santa Ana, California, USA.

Santa Ana

  • Household median income: $84,210
  • Total annual cost of living: $51,710
  • Overall average rent: $2,215
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,942
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $2,290
A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

Irvine

  • Household median income: $122,948
  • Total annual cost of living: $61,081
  • Overall average rent: $2,986
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $2,534
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $3,106
Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California.

Chula Vista

  • Household median income: $101,984
  • Total annual cost of living: $54,806
  • Overall average rent: $2,360
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,734
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $2,269
Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

Fremont

  • Household median income: $169,023
  • Total annual cost of living: $59,455
  • Overall average rent: $2,626
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $2,183
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $2,645

Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

Santa Clarita

  • Household median income: $116,186
  • Total annual cost of living: $55,644
  • Overall average rent: $2,470
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $2,007
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $2,442
Daytime aerial view of a suburban neighborhood in Moreno Valley, California, USA.

Moreno Valley

  • Household median income: $82,637
  • Total annual cost of living: $50,248
  • Overall average rent: $1,897
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,568
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,784

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major US cities and the cost of living in those cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or co-op, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index, as sourced from AreaVibes. The cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for all residents were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/co-op value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

