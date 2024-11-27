Gen Z: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in These 16 California Cities

Gen Zers who dream of living and working in California need to make sure their savings can cover monthly rent payments. While there are still a few cities where renters can expect to pay less than $2,000 a month, many more across Northern and Southern California charge more than $2,000 in monthly rent.

Learn More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

See Next: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2025

GOBankingRates was able to find out how much average apartments cost nationwide by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, ApartmentList and the Zillow Home Value Index. A full methodology is available at the end of this story.

Keep reading to discover how much rent Gen Zers pay in 16 California cities.

Los Angeles

Household median income: $76,244

$76,244 Total annual cost of living: $53,112

$53,112 Overall average rent: $2,067

$2,067 1-bedroom average rent: $1,849

$1,849 2-bedroom average rent: $2,357

Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

View Next: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

San Diego

Household median income: $98,657

$98,657 Total annual cost of living: $53,339

$53,339 Overall average rent: $2,274

$2,274 1-bedroom average rent: $1,938

$1,938 2-bedroom average rent: $2,429

Read More: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

San Jose

Household median income: $136,010

$136,010 Total annual cost of living: $61,409

$61,409 Overall average rent: $2,679

$2,679 1-bedroom average rent: $2,331

$2,331 2-bedroom average rent: $2,766

San Francisco

Household median income: $136,689

$136,689 Total annual cost of living: $61,883

$61,883 Overall average rent: $2,620

$2,620 1-bedroom average rent: $2,645

$2,645 2-bedroom average rent: $3,135

Fresno

Household median income: $63,001

$63,001 Total annual cost of living: $40,313

$40,313 Overall average rent: $1,326

$1,326 1-bedroom average rent: $1,050

$1,050 2-bedroom average rent: $1,295

Sacramento

Household median income: $78,954

$78,954 Total annual cost of living: $45,966

$45,966 Overall average rent: $1,643

$1,643 1-bedroom average rent: $1,347

$1,347 2-bedroom average rent: $1,702

Find Out: How Much Money Is in the World Right Now?

Long Beach

Household median income: $78,995

$78,995 Total annual cost of living: $48,471

$48,471 Overall average rent: $1,737

$1,737 1-bedroom average rent: $1,552

$1,552 2-bedroom average rent: $1,901

Oakland

Household median income: $94,389

$94,389 Total annual cost of living: $51,887

$51,887 Overall average rent: $2,021

$2,021 1-bedroom average rent: $1,850

$1,850 2-bedroom average rent: $2,220

Anaheim

Household median income: $88,538

$88,538 Total annual cost of living: $52,768

$52,768 Overall average rent: $2,271

$2,271 1-bedroom average rent: $1,948

$1,948 2-bedroom average rent: $2,404

Riverside

Household median income: $83,448

$83,448 Total annual cost of living: $48,344

$48,344 Overall average rent: $1,783

$1,783 1-bedroom average rent: $1,478

$1,478 2-bedroom average rent: $1,776

That’s Interesting: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Santa Ana

Household median income: $84,210

$84,210 Total annual cost of living: $51,710

$51,710 Overall average rent: $2,215

$2,215 1-bedroom average rent: $1,942

$1,942 2-bedroom average rent: $2,290

Irvine

Household median income: $122,948

$122,948 Total annual cost of living: $61,081

$61,081 Overall average rent: $2,986

$2,986 1-bedroom average rent: $2,534

$2,534 2-bedroom average rent: $3,106

Chula Vista

Household median income: $101,984

$101,984 Total annual cost of living: $54,806

$54,806 Overall average rent: $2,360

$2,360 1-bedroom average rent: $1,734

$1,734 2-bedroom average rent: $2,269

Fremont

Household median income: $169,023

$169,023 Total annual cost of living: $59,455

$59,455 Overall average rent: $2,626

$2,626 1-bedroom average rent: $2,183

$2,183 2-bedroom average rent: $2,645

Read Next: 13 Banks With Immediate Sign-Up Bonuses and No Direct Deposit Required

Santa Clarita

Household median income: $116,186

$116,186 Total annual cost of living: $55,644

$55,644 Overall average rent: $2,470

$2,470 1-bedroom average rent: $2,007

$2,007 2-bedroom average rent: $2,442

Moreno Valley

Household median income: $82,637

$82,637 Total annual cost of living: $50,248

$50,248 Overall average rent: $1,897

$1,897 1-bedroom average rent: $1,568

$1,568 2-bedroom average rent: $1,784

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major US cities and the cost of living in those cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or co-op, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index, as sourced from AreaVibes. The cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for all residents were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/co-op value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Gen Z: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in These 16 California Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.