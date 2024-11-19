News & Insights

Gen Z: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in These 12 Texas Cities

November 19, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

Many things may be bigger in Texas, but this rule doesn’t necessarily apply to monthly rent payments. This is good news for Gen Zers who want to rent an apartment in Texas and are on a tight budget.

Key findings from a recent GOBankingRates’ study reveal that the average rent does not exceed $1,600 monthly across these 12 Texas cities.

To find out how much the average apartment costs nationwide, GOBankingRates studied various factors in the 100 most populated cities. Some of these factors included household income, the average rental cost and the average one- and two-bedroom rental cost as well as the annual cost of living.

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

Houston

  • Household median income: $60,440
  • Total annual cost of living: $40,336
  • Overall average rent: $1,287
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,136
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,346

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

San Antonio

  • Household median income: $59,593
  • Total annual cost of living: $37,629
  • Overall average rent: $1,212
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,036
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,276

May 1, 2015 Dallas, TX USA: People are relaxing and picnicking in free music in the park event in Klyde Warren Park, uptown Dallas, TX.

Dallas

  • Household median income: $63,985
  • Total annual cost of living: $41,418
  • Overall average rent: $1,354
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,237
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,464
Downtown Austin Texas with capital and riverfront.

Austin

  • Household median income: $86,556
  • Total annual cost of living: $42,689
  • Overall average rent: $1,501
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,330
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,619
Cars wait at stoplight next to Leddy's Boot store at the landmark Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

Fort Worth

  • Household median income: $72,726
  • Total annual cost of living: $41,451
  • Overall average rent: $1,373
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,172
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,353
El Paso is a city in and the seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States.

El Paso

  • Household median income: $55,710
  • Total annual cost of living: $35,409
  • Overall average rent: $1,073
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $854
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,023

Arlington, TX, United States - May 17, 2016: Aerial view of AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys football team.

Arlington

  • Household median income: $71,736
  • Total annual cost of living: $41,097
  • Overall average rent: $1,340
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,158
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,365
Water Front Property in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Corpus Christi

  • Household median income: $64,449
  • Total annual cost of living: $37,153
  • Overall average rent: $1,218
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,010
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,236
Plano, USA - August 16, 2018.

Plano

  • Household median income: $105,679
  • Total annual cost of living: $44,443
  • Overall average rent: $1,745
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,444
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,827
Downtown Lubbock, Texas.

Lubbock

  • Household median income: $58,734
  • Total annual cost of living: $36,705
  • Overall average rent: $1,191
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $965
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,164

Buildings in Las Colinas, Irving illuminated at night.

Irving

  • Household median income: $76,686
  • Total annual cost of living: $41,955
  • Overall average rent: $1,430
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,258
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,548
State & 5th Street in Downtown Garland, Texas 2016.

Garland

  • Household median income: $71,044
  • Total annual cost of living: $41,951
  • Overall average rent: $1,394
  • 1-bedroom average rent: $1,144
  • 2-bedroom average rent: $1,397

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major US cities and the cost of living in those cities. GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or co-op as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and using the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/co-op value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

