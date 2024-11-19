Gen Z: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in These 12 Texas Cities

Many things may be bigger in Texas, but this rule doesn’t necessarily apply to monthly rent payments. This is good news for Gen Zers who want to rent an apartment in Texas and are on a tight budget.
Key findings from a recent GOBankingRates’ study reveal that the average rent does not exceed $1,600 monthly across these 12 Texas cities.
Check Out: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities
Discover More: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024
To find out how much the average apartment costs nationwide, GOBankingRates studied various factors in the 100 most populated cities. Some of these factors included household income, the average rental cost and the average one- and two-bedroom rental cost as well as the annual cost of living.
Also check out 18 safe and affordable Texas cities.
Houston
- Household median income: $60,440
- Total annual cost of living: $40,336
- Overall average rent: $1,287
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,136
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,346
See More: The 30 Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2024
Find Out: How Much Money Is in the World Right Now?
San Antonio
- Household median income: $59,593
- Total annual cost of living: $37,629
- Overall average rent: $1,212
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,036
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,276
Be Aware: What Is the Median Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?
Dallas
- Household median income: $63,985
- Total annual cost of living: $41,418
- Overall average rent: $1,354
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,237
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,464
Austin
- Household median income: $86,556
- Total annual cost of living: $42,689
- Overall average rent: $1,501
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,330
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,619
Fort Worth
- Household median income: $72,726
- Total annual cost of living: $41,451
- Overall average rent: $1,373
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,172
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,353
El Paso
- Household median income: $55,710
- Total annual cost of living: $35,409
- Overall average rent: $1,073
- 1-bedroom average rent: $854
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,023
Explore Next: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal In Two Years
Arlington
- Household median income: $71,736
- Total annual cost of living: $41,097
- Overall average rent: $1,340
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,158
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,365
Corpus Christi
- Household median income: $64,449
- Total annual cost of living: $37,153
- Overall average rent: $1,218
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,010
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,236
Plano
- Household median income: $105,679
- Total annual cost of living: $44,443
- Overall average rent: $1,745
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,444
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,827
Lubbock
- Household median income: $58,734
- Total annual cost of living: $36,705
- Overall average rent: $1,191
- 1-bedroom average rent: $965
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,164
Read Next: 10 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2024
Irving
- Household median income: $76,686
- Total annual cost of living: $41,955
- Overall average rent: $1,430
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,258
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,548
Garland
- Household median income: $71,044
- Total annual cost of living: $41,951
- Overall average rent: $1,394
- 1-bedroom average rent: $1,144
- 2-bedroom average rent: $1,397
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major US cities and the cost of living in those cities. GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or co-op as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and using the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/co-op value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- 16 Best Tech Deals at Costco This November
- The 5 Most Expensive End-of-Year Money Mistakes, According to Financial Advisors
- Social Security Announced a COLA Increase for 2025 -- 5 Things Retirees Should Be Aware Of
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Gen Z: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in These 12 Texas Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.