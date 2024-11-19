Gen Z: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in These 12 Texas Cities

Many things may be bigger in Texas, but this rule doesn’t necessarily apply to monthly rent payments. This is good news for Gen Zers who want to rent an apartment in Texas and are on a tight budget.

Key findings from a recent GOBankingRates’ study reveal that the average rent does not exceed $1,600 monthly across these 12 Texas cities.

To find out how much the average apartment costs nationwide, GOBankingRates studied various factors in the 100 most populated cities. Some of these factors included household income, the average rental cost and the average one- and two-bedroom rental cost as well as the annual cost of living.

Houston

Household median income: $60,440

$60,440 Total annual cost of living: $40,336

$40,336 Overall average rent: $1,287

$1,287 1-bedroom average rent: $1,136

$1,136 2-bedroom average rent: $1,346

San Antonio

Household median income: $59,593

$59,593 Total annual cost of living: $37,629

$37,629 Overall average rent: $1,212

$1,212 1-bedroom average rent: $1,036

$1,036 2-bedroom average rent: $1,276

Dallas

Household median income: $63,985

$63,985 Total annual cost of living: $41,418

$41,418 Overall average rent: $1,354

$1,354 1-bedroom average rent: $1,237

$1,237 2-bedroom average rent: $1,464

Austin

Household median income: $86,556

$86,556 Total annual cost of living: $42,689

$42,689 Overall average rent: $1,501

$1,501 1-bedroom average rent: $1,330

$1,330 2-bedroom average rent: $1,619

Fort Worth

Household median income: $72,726

$72,726 Total annual cost of living: $41,451

$41,451 Overall average rent: $1,373

$1,373 1-bedroom average rent: $1,172

$1,172 2-bedroom average rent: $1,353

El Paso

Household median income: $55,710

$55,710 Total annual cost of living: $35,409

$35,409 Overall average rent: $1,073

$1,073 1-bedroom average rent: $854

$854 2-bedroom average rent: $1,023

Arlington

Household median income: $71,736

$71,736 Total annual cost of living: $41,097

$41,097 Overall average rent: $1,340

$1,340 1-bedroom average rent: $1,158

$1,158 2-bedroom average rent: $1,365

Corpus Christi

Household median income: $64,449

$64,449 Total annual cost of living: $37,153

$37,153 Overall average rent: $1,218

$1,218 1-bedroom average rent: $1,010

$1,010 2-bedroom average rent: $1,236

Plano

Household median income: $105,679

$105,679 Total annual cost of living: $44,443

$44,443 Overall average rent: $1,745

$1,745 1-bedroom average rent: $1,444

$1,444 2-bedroom average rent: $1,827

Lubbock

Household median income: $58,734

$58,734 Total annual cost of living: $36,705

$36,705 Overall average rent: $1,191

$1,191 1-bedroom average rent: $965

$965 2-bedroom average rent: $1,164

Irving

Household median income: $76,686

$76,686 Total annual cost of living: $41,955

$41,955 Overall average rent: $1,430

$1,430 1-bedroom average rent: $1,258

$1,258 2-bedroom average rent: $1,548

Garland

Household median income: $71,044

$71,044 Total annual cost of living: $41,951

$41,951 Overall average rent: $1,394

$1,394 1-bedroom average rent: $1,144

$1,144 2-bedroom average rent: $1,397

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major US cities and the cost of living in those cities. GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or co-op as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and using the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/co-op value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Gen Z: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in These 12 Texas Cities

