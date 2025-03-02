Is Gen Z Embracing Skilled Trades Over Corporate Careers? And How Could That Affect the Economy?

The traditional path of college-to-corporate career is getting a serious side-eye from Gen Z. As NPR reported last year, a growing number of Gen Zers are opting for vocational schools over college. Many Gen Zers like the security and steady earnings growth trades can provide, according to CNBC.

Here’s why these digital natives are increasingly picking up tools instead of laptops — and what it could mean for the future of work.

For Gen Z, part of it could be about seeing tangible outcomes from their work.

“Many of my students have spoken about their inability to see the results of a project or large initiative tangibly,” explained Jarred McNeely, chief academic officer at Sonoran Desert Institute. “This has driven them to trades-based industries where they get to see the impact of their work with their customers on a first-hand basis.”

Breaking Industry Boundaries

Unlike some in previous generations, some Gen Zers aren’t feeling tied down to one career path.

“The indicator that sticks out is the concept that people aren’t inclined to remain within one industry,” McNeely said. “Many of my past students and graduates have had successful careers in other industries but have shifted to the trades to gain some autonomy.”

Tech-Savvy Advantage

When it comes to modernizing traditional trades, Gen Z has a unique edge.

“Gen Z is firmly positioned to lead these changes since many skilled trades positions have an element of diagnosis or repair involved,” McNeely explained. “Many of these tools rely on the smartphone or tablet as the interface, which puts Gen Z in a unique position as a generation native to this technology.”

Beyond Just Salary

Surprisingly, money may not always be the primary driver. While CNBC reported that these trades can offer financial stability, some Gen Z may be choosing trades for different reasons.

“In talking with past students over the last decade, it is often less about salary and more about the barriers to entry into any position,” McNeely said. Instead, Gen Z is looking for “a clear path to a desired outcome that was attainable and also matched what the student or graduate was interested in.”

The Economic Ripple Effect

This shift may not just change career paths, either. It could reshape entire industries.

“As more workers consider the trades, I think we will see an impact by raising the quality of services offered and also providing choices within the marketplace,” McNeely said. “This will impact everyone since competition often leads to improved quality and innovation.”

The bottom line? As Gen Z continues to shake up traditional career paths, we might be looking at a future where the lines between blue-collar and white-collar work become increasingly blurred — and that could be good news for everyone.

